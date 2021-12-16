Queen’s Christmas lunch cancelled due to Covid fears

The Queen has cancelled her traditional pre-Christmas family lunch next week.

It is understood the decision was a precaution amid the rapid spread of the new variant of Covid-19.

ITV’s royal correspondent Chris Ship has suggested it could put too many people’s Christmas arrangements at risk if it went ahead.

It comes after the UK recorded its highest daily number of positive Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Wednesday, 78,610 cases of coronavirus were recorded, more than 10,000 cases higher than the previous record daily infection rate.

The previous record came during the peak last winter when there were 68,053 infections reported on 8 January.

