The Queen’s favourite dog breed, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi, has surged in popularity in the past year, new figures show.

According to data from The Kennel Club (TKC), there were 1,223 corigis registered in 2021, marking the highest annual figure in nearly 30 years.

News of the increase comes ahead of the Queen’s 70th Jubilee, which will be celebrated nationwide with a four-day bank holiday weekend, starting on Thursday 2 June.

Part of what has fuelled the corgi’s popularity is the starring role that the breed has in the Netflix TV seriesThe Crown, says TKC.

TKC spokesman Bill Lambert said: “We are delighted to see so many dog lovers flying the flag for our native British and Irish breeds, and especially to see the Pembroke Welsh Corgi once again becoming a beloved breed nationwide, during such an important year for the Queen.

“The breed has certainly seen a boost in recent years, largely down it would seem to their starring roles in The Crown, but the Queen did play an integral part in introducing corgis to the public consciousness originally, so what a wonderful testament to her 70th year on the throne, to see her beloved breed having a resurgence in popularity.”

Diana King, a vice-president of the Welsh Corgi League, added: “With the breed growing in popularity, it is more important than ever that anyone looking to buy a corgi puppy takes the time to research their decision and doesn’t simply choose a breed based on seeing it on TV.

“Instead, they should speak to breed experts to find out more about the Pembroke Welsh Corgi’s characteristics and how it may fit in their lifestyle, as well as choosing a responsible breeder who will always prioritise the health and welfare of the breed.”

Additional reporting by PA.

Source Link Queen’s beloved corgi breed surges in popularity nationwide, finds The Kennel Club