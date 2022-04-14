Queen will not attend Easter Sunday service in Windsor

The Queen will not be attending the traditional Easter Sunday service on 17 April.

It comes as Her Majesty misses the Royal Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle today.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are expected to attend the Sunday service, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told The Independent that it would not confirm which members of the royal family are attending, but the Queen is not expected to be there.

More to follow…

