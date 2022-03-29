Queen will attend Prince Philip’s memorial service in London today

The Queen will attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey this morning, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The service, which will be broadcast live by the BBC, will celebrate the Duke’s public service and “long life lived fully”. Other senior members of the Royal Family are also expected to attend.

Prince Philip died on 9 April last year aged 99.

The ceremony will mark the Queen’s first public event outside of her own residences this year.

The monarch did not attend a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey earlier this month, and was represented by Prince Charles instead.

Concerns for the Queen’s health have heightened in recent months after she spent a night in hospital in October 2021 and tested positive for Covid-19 last month.

The monarch and Prince Philip had been married for 73 years before his death. During her 2021 Christmas message, the monarch spoke of the “beloved” Duke.

Sporting a brooch she had worn during their honeymoon, she said: “That mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him.”

More to follow…

