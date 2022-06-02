Queen watches spectacular flypast over Buckingham Palace alongside royal family

The Queen was joined by working members of the royal family to watch the special platinum jubileeRAF flypast at Buckingham Palace.

Her Majesty stood alongside Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other royals on the balcony of her central London residence on Thursday afternoon.

The impressive spectacle saw 70 planes fly overhead, culminating with the iconic Red Arrows filling the sky with red, white and blue smoke.

The formation also included the historic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, as well as other aircraft from the Royal Navy and the Army.

