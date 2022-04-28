Queen urged to apologise for slavery by protesters in St Lucia

The Queen has been urged to apologise by Caribbean protesters seeking slavery reparations during the Earl and Countess of Wessex’s visit to Saint Lucia.

A group of around 10 demonstrators displayed banners such as “repatriation with reparations” and “Queen say sorry” while playing bongos and chanting in the town of Soufriere.

“The Queen of England needs to apologise for slavery,” one protester said, according to PA.

Prince Edward and Sophie have faced backlash throughout their trip to the Caribbean, which is part of a Platinum Jubilee tour to mark the monarch’s 70-year reign.

