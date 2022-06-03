The Queen will be watching the service of thanksgiving on TV from Windsor Castle, it has been revealed.

The news comes after Buckingham Palace issued a statement announcing that the monarch would not be attending the service.

It is believed she experienced episodic mobility issues during the daytime events on Thursday.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the Queen “greatly enjoyed” her birthday parade and flypast in London but “did experience some discomfort”.

“Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty, with great reluctance, has concluded that she will not attend,” the statement added.

“The Queen is looking forward to participating in tonight’s beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle, and would like to thank all those who made today such a memorable occasion.”

The Prince of Wales will officially represent his mother at the service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.

The decision comes after the majority of the Queen’s public appearances so far this year have been held online.

However, she recently appeared at the Chelsea Flower Show in person in an electric buggy.

The Duke of York will also miss out on Friday’s service at St Paul’s Cathedral after he tested positive for Covid, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still expected to attend the service.

Their family’s presence in the UK marks the first time they have returned to British soil with their son Archie and months-old daughter Lilibet since they stepped down from royal duties in 2020.

Source Link Queen to watch thanksgiving service on TV at home after cancelling attendance