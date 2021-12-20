The Queen has decided to celebrate her first Christmas since the death of her husband the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor as a “precautionary” measure amid rising coronavirus cases.

Rather than travel to Sandringham as usual, the Queen will remain at Windsor where she spent last Christmas with her husband Philip – who died in April.

A royal source said the Queen will be visited by members of the royal family over the Christmas period after taking the “personal” decision to stay at the Berkshire residence as she did with the late duke last year.

The Queen usually goes to church near Sandringham on Christmas Day (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The head of state normally hosts her large family at Sandringham in Norfolk over the holidays, and they are watched by crowds as they attend church on December 25.

But as coronavirus cases increase rapidly across the country amid the rise of the Omicron variant, the Queen plans to remain at Windsor Castle and will not be attending a public church service on December 25.

The royal source added sensible precautions will be taken by those visiting.

It has not yet been confirmed where the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be spending Christmas.

Source Link Queen to stay in Windsor for first Christmas since death of her beloved Philip