Queen skips thanksgiving service after experiencing 'some discomfort' during jubilee celebrations

Posted on June 3, 2022 0

A national service of thanksgiving will take place on Friday (3 June) for the Queen’s platinum jubilee, and while most members of the royal family will be in attendance, the monarch will miss the service after experiencing “discomfort” during Thursday’s celebrations.

Prince Andrew will also not be in attendance after testing positive for Covid-19.

The service is the second day of jubilee celebrations, following beacon lighting and the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Queen skips thanksgiving service after experiencing 'some discomfort' during jubilee celebrations