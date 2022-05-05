Queen set to miss this year’s royal garden parties

The Queen is set to miss this year’s garden parties as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

She has recently stepped away from taking part in so many royal engagements due to her age and mobility issues.

The first party is set to take place on 11 May Buckingham Palace, with others following on 18 and 25 May, as well as on 29 June at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Her Majesty will instead be represented by other members of the royal family, who are yet to be confirmed.

