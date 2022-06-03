Queen pulls out of thanksgiving service after 'discomfort’ at Jubilee celebrations

Posted on June 3, 2022

The Queen will miss a national service of thanksgiving on Friday “with great reluctance” after experiencing “some discomfort” during Thursday’s platinum jubilee celebrations, Buckingham Palace has said.

The 96-year-old monarch will stay away from the event at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, as will her son Prince Andrew, who has contracted Covid-19.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the Queen “greatly enjoyed” her birthday parade and flypast in London but “did experience some discomfort”.

Source Link Queen pulls out of thanksgiving service after 'discomfort’ at Jubilee celebrations