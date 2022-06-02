The Queen will miss the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on Friday “with great reluctance” after experiencing “some discomfort” during Thursday’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Buckingham Palace has said.

During the day, the monarch waved and smiled at crowds from the palace balcony, appearing relaxed as she watched the four-day jubilee events begin.

She was seen chatting to family members but holding a walking stick.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the Queen “greatly enjoyed” her birthday parade and flypast in London but “did experience some discomfort”.

The statement said: “Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty, with great reluctance, has concluded that she will not attend.”

It is believed she experienced episodic mobility issues during Thursday’s events.

But she will attend a beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle on Thursday evening, the palace confirmed.

It is understood the decision was considered regrettable but sensible due to the length of the journey and time involved and the physical demands the service would require.

Most of the Queen’s public appearances so far this year have been online, because of what are described as mobility issues, but she appeared at the Chelsea Flower Show in person this week, in an electric buggy.

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Queen pulls out of thanksgiving service after ‘discomfort’ at jubilee celebration