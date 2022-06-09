Queen ‘pulls out of Commonwealth Games’ as Prince Charles steps in for monarch

The Queen is expected to miss this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, it has been reported.

Prince Charles is anticipated to step in for his mother at the sporting event.

According to the Daily Mail, senior figures associated with the international tournament cited the monarch’s “increasing frailty” as the reason for her absence.

The Independent has approached Buckingham Palace for comment.

The news comes after the 96-year-old missed a host of events for her platinum jubilee celebrations at the beginning of June.

These included the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, the Epsom Derby and the Party at the Palace.

The Queen also did not take the salute from her troops in Horse Guards Parade during Trooping the Colour, as is tradition, but appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to oversee proceedings, accompanied by the Duke of Kent.

She made a final surprise appearance on the final day of the four-day celebrations following the platinum pageant, where she appeared once more on the balcony with the three heirs to the throne.

Her majesty stood between Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince George, who are first, second and third in line to the throne respectively.

In a statement released to close the celebrations, the Queen said she was “humbled and deeply touched” by the public’s response to the event.

“When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee,” the statement released by Buckingham Palace read.

“While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family.”

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are set to begin in Birmingham on 28 July, running until 8 August.

Formerly known as the Empire Games, the sporting event is held every four years and involves countries and territories with colonial ties to Britain, including Australia, Canada, India and South Africa.

The Queen, who is the patron of the Federation behind the competition, launched the baton relay for the games in October last year with British Paralympic gold medalist Kadeena Cox.

The baton will have taken 294 days and trips to each of the 72 nations that make up the Commonwealth by the time the final mile has been completed at the end of July.

