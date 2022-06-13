Queen pictured with Charles and Camilla on Garter Day

The Queen has been pictured with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to mark the Order of the Garter service.

The 96-year-old monarch, who was dressed in a silver white gown and her blue Garter sash and holding a walking stick, was stood between Charles and Camilla, who were in their grand velvet Garter robes.

The photograph was taken at Windsor Castle on Monday ahead of the Garter service in St George’s Chapel.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with the Queen (Steve Solomons/PA) (PA Media)

On the Queen’s arm was a matching silver handbag and in her hand her glasses. She was also wearing her Garter star badge, her Bow Brooch and silver shoes.

The Queen did not take part in the traditional procession of Garter Knights and Ladies through the grounds of the Berkshire castle.

Given her ongoing mobility issues, the decision was expected and in past years she has travelled by car to the place of worship.

She did attend the behind-the-scenes lunch and investiture ceremony.

It is the first time the Queen has been pictured since the four days of festivities celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall walk in the procession ahead of the annual Order of the Garter Service (Matt Dunham/PA)

This year’s Garter Day was beset by an internal struggle after the disgraced Duke of York was forced to remain out of sight during the procession after a “family decision” was taken to limit his appearance to the lunch and investiture ceremony.

Camilla was in the procession for the first time having been appointed a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter.

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair was also appointed to the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry as a Knight Companion and the honour prompted a noisy protest outside the castle walls by around 100 Stop the War activists who at one point chanted “Tony Blair war criminal”.

