Queen pays tribute to Prince Philip in Cop26 video calling for action on climate

In a rare display of emotion, the Queen has paid tribute to her “dear late husband”, the Duke of Edinburgh, in a pre-recorded video message played to world leaders arriving at a Cop26 welcome reception.

The monarch said it was a “source of great pride” the important role Prince Philip – who died in April, aged 99 – played in encouraging people to look after the natural world, and that she “could not be more proud” of her son, the Prince of Wales, and grandson, the Duke of Cambridge, who have continued his work.

She also issued a call-to-action for presidents and prime ministers attending the UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, urging them to work together in “common cause” to tackle climate change and “solve the most insurmountable problems”.

The 95-year-old was scheduled to attend the event, alongside other senior members of the royal family, but was forced to pull out upon receiving advice from doctors to rest.

In an apparent nod to her own mortality, Queen Elizabeth II said in the video that not everyone would benefit from the leaders’ actions – as “none of us will live forever” – but that any determination to confront the planet’s environmental problems would certainly benefit “our children’s children”.

More follows…

