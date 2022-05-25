Queen news – live: Monarch in high spirits as she attends Chelsea Flower show in electric buggy

The Queen is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June with a four-day bank holiday weekend.

The weekend, which will begin on Thursday 2 June and end on Sunday 5 June, will see several events take place involving members of the royal family.

These include Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving, the Platinum beacons, a Platinum Jubilee pageant and a star-studded concert.

The RMT union has announced planned strike action on the weekend, which will affect passengers aiming to travel on the Victoria, Jubilee and Piccadilly Lines.

Meanwhile, plans to celebrate the platinum jubilee by multiple organisations, charities, groups and individuals are going ahead – with the Chelsea Flower Show kicking off this week with a special floral portrait of the Queen to mark the occasion.

While the Queen has made mostly virtual appearances so far this year due to ongoing mobility issues, she has appeared at the Chelsea Flower show this week riding an electric buggy.

Buckingham Palace has said the Queen’s attendance at Jubilee weekend events aren’t likely to be confirmed until the day-of.

Follow our liveblog for all of the latest updates on the Queen as she prepares to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

Show latest update 1653464929 Eurovision star Sam Ryder is ‘speechless’ about performing at the Queen’s jubilee concert Sam Ryder is “a bit speechless” about being selected as one of the acts to perform at the Queen’s platinum jubilee concert. The Eurovision star –who represented the UK in the 2022 contest – has been celebrating ever since competing in Turin, Italy, where he came in second place with an impressive 466 points. Culture Reporter Nicole Vassell has the full story: Kate Ng 25 May 2022 08:48 1653464339 Good morning, and welcome back to The Independent’s liveblog following all the latest updates on the Queen. Her Majesty’s big platinum jubilee weekend is imminent, and we will keep you in the loop as the celebrations draw nearer. Kate Ng 25 May 2022 08:38 1653413433 Thank you for following our live coverage of the Queen’s platinum jubilee and all things related to the royal family today. Come back tomorrow to join us again as we continue to report in the lead-up to the big platinum jubilee weekend. Kate Ng 24 May 2022 18:30 1653411633 Prince William says awarding damehood to Deborah James was ‘amazing for her family’ The Duke of Cambridge has spoken about the experience of giving Deborah James her Damehood, calling it “amazing”. Prince William paid a visit to her at home earlier this month to present her with the award in person. Olivia Petter reports: Kate Ng 24 May 2022 18:00 1653411279 The Queen meets The Amir of Qatar The Queen has met The Amir of Qatar this afternoon at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace tweeted. Laura Hampson 24 May 2022 17:54 1653408033 How old was Her Majesty when she became the Queen? The platinum jubilee is a chance to reflect on the past 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, the longest of any British monarch in history. But when was the Queen crowned sovereign and how old was the Queen when she became the Queen? Here’s everything you need to know. Kate Ng 24 May 2022 17:00 1653404433 The best films and TV series about Queen Elizabeth II to watch on Netflix From Oscar-winning biopics to TV documentaries, there’s plenty of choice when it comes to depictions of HRH on screen. Our Culture Reporter Louis Chilton has listed a handful of the best – and a couple of less conventional picks for any republicans out there looking for some alternative Jubilee messaging. Kate Ng 24 May 2022 16:00 1653400833 How is the Queen celebrating her platinum jubilee and who will join? On Thursday 2 June, the Queen will celebrate her “official” birthday with a military parade. The annual celebration, known as Trooping the Colour, is held on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace. The event will also include an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace from members of the royal family. Saman Javed has everything you need to know about this year’s Trooping the Colour: Kate Ng 24 May 2022 15:00 1653397233 Which platinum jubilee events will Harry and Meghan attend? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed they will be visiting the UK for the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations next month, along with their two children, Archie, 3, and baby daughter Lilibet. It will mark the first time the Sussexes have returned to the UK with their children since they stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020. Saman Javed has all the answers to your questions about which events they will be attending: Kate Ng 24 May 2022 14:00 1653393633 Queen reacts to the John Ystumllyn rose being planted at Chelsea Flower Show Yesterday, the first rose named after a person from an ethnic minority background was planted at the RHS Chelsea Flower show. Named after John Ystumllyn, who was one of the UK’s first Black gardeners in the 18th century, the yellow rose “represents the values of friendship and community”. The Queen released a statement in response to the planting of the rose and said she was “pleased” about it. Read her full statement below: Kate Ng 24 May 2022 13:00

