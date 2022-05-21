Queen news – live: Countdown to platinum jubilee weekend begins

The Queen is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June with a four-day bank holiday weekend.

The weekend, which will begin on Thursday 2 June and end on Sunday 5 June, will see several events take place involving members of the royal family.

These include Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving, the Platinum beacons, a Platinum Jubilee pageant and a star-studded concert.

However, the RMT union has today announced planned strike action on the weekend, which will affect passengers aiming to travel on the Victoria, Jubilee and Piccadilly Lines.

Meanwhile, The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have begun their three-day tour in Canada, where they are representing the Queen – one of a number of recent appearances to highlight Prince Charles’ increased presence as head of the royal family in the light of the monarch’s mobility problems and advanced age.

While the Queen has made mostly virtual appearances so far this year due to ongoing mobility issues, as she gears up for the Jubilee weekend Her Majesty has started to make more in-person appearances.

However Buckingham Palace has said the Queen’s attendance at Jubilee weekend events aren’t likely to be confirmed until the day-of.

Follow our liveblog for all of the latest updates on the Queen as she prepares to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

Show latest update 1653120060 What events will the Queen attend at the platinum jubilee? With the jubilee weekend now less than two weeks away, Her Majesty is expected to attend a total of three events across the weekend. However, earlier this month Buckingham Palace released a statement saying that the Queen’s attendance at these events wasn’t likely to be confirmed until the day-of. Joanna Whitehead has the run-down on which events the Queen will be attending here: Laura Hampson 21 May 2022 09:01 1653118320 Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the Queen and the royal family in the lead-up to the platinum jubilee. Laura Hampson 21 May 2022 08:32 1653070902 That’s a wrap of our coverage today, join us again tomorrow for more updates on the Queen and the royal family. Laura Hampson 20 May 2022 19:21 1653069522 This is the Queen’s favourite alcoholic drink Darren McGrady, who previously worked as a personal chef for Queen Elizabeth II for over a decade, and later served Princess Diana and her two sons, William and Harry, once divulged everything that the Queen eats in a day. Sharing a series of videos on YouTube, the former royal chef explained that during his time working for the monarch between 1982 and 1993, the Queen enjoyed four small meals a day, and always took afternoon tea – even when they were on the Royal Yacht Britannia on a tour of Australia. Find out what the Queen’s favourite tipple is here: Laura Hampson 20 May 2022 18:58 1653065022 Why Kate Middleton can’t vote Kate Middleton is forbidden from going to the ballot box. After Kate entered the royal family, she could no longer express her political views in public, and must always remain politically impartial in interviews and at events. According to the official royal website this is “convention” rather than law. “By convention, The Queen does not vote or stand for election, however, Her Majesty does have important ceremonial and formal roles in relation to the government of the UK.” Here are all the other things the Duchess cannot do: Laura Hampson 20 May 2022 17:43 1653060882 New TfL map released featuring Elizabeth Line The latest tube map has been revealed by Transport for London (TfL), featuring the soon-to-launch Elizabeth Line. The map of London’s underground network looks busier than ever, with the Elizabeth Line – part of the Crossrail project – sketched out in purple. The Elizabeth Line is set to launch on Tuesday, 24 May, some 41 months later than originally planned. Deputy Travel Editor Lucy Thackray has the full report here: Laura Hampson 20 May 2022 16:34 1653058662 Jennie Bond: ‘Charles will make a fine King’ Jennie Bond has said that Prince Charles will “make a fine King” during an exclusive event hosted by The Independent on Thursday evening. Bond was joined by Independent journalists Sean O’Grady and Sunny Hundal to discuss the Queen’s upcoming platinum jubilee, her 70-year reign, and what the future of the monarchy might look like. You can watch the full discussion, hosted by Laura Hampson, here: Laura Hampson 20 May 2022 15:57 1653054522 Prince Harry and Meghan ‘filming at-home documentary series for Netflix’ The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly filming an “at-home” documentary series with Netflix. Film crews have been given permission to film Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their home in Montecito, California, and followed them on their trip to New York City last September. Saman Javed has the full story here: Laura Hampson 20 May 2022 14:48 1653049962 Kate wears Roland Mouret dress at premiere The Duchess of Cambridge went for a sleek, monochromatic look with her outfit choice at Thursday evening’s premiere for Top Gun: Maverick, which she attended alongside her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, and the film’s lead actor, Tom Cruise. For the occasion, Kate chose to wear a fitted, off-shoulder black and white gown by Roland Mouret that went down to her ankles. She chose to wear her hair loose and accessorised the look with minimal jewellery, opting for just a simple pair of drop earrings and no necklace. Olivia Petter reports: Laura Hampson 20 May 2022 13:32 1653045822 Camilla says women fleeing abuse ‘have nothing to be ashamed of’ in refuge visit The Duchess of Cornwall has said women fleeing domestic abuse “have nothing to be ashamed of” as she visited a refuge in Canada. Camilla was visiting a YWCA transitional housing centre in Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories, which can house up to 18 victims of violence and their children. The Duchess told staff at the facility: “How lucky they are to have you here for them. It has been hidden for so long, people never talked about it. But now it is alright to talk about it. There is nothing to be ashamed of.” Read more here: Laura Hampson 20 May 2022 12:23

