Queen news – live: BBC documentary to show unseen footage of royal family

The Queen is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June with a four-day bank holiday weekend.

The weekend, which will begin on Thursday 2 June and end on Sunday 5 June, will see several events take place involving members of the royal family.

These include Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving, the Platinum beacons, a Platinum Jubilee pageant and a star-studded concert.

Members of the public tuning into the upcoming BBC documentary, Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen, will get to catch a glimpse into the “fun behind the formality” of royal life, the Queen will say in her introduction of the footage.

While the Queen has made mostly virtual appearances so far this year due to ongoing mobility issues, she has appeared at the Chelsea Flower show this week riding an electric buggy.

Buckingham Palace has said the Queen’s attendance at Jubilee weekend events aren’t likely to be confirmed until the day-of.

Show latest update 1653633883 Unseen footage shows glimpse of ‘fun behind the formality’ of the Queen’s life The Queen will allow the world to see touching glimpses of “the fun behind the formality” of her royal life in home movies that have been released for the first time. The clips, which span her life from being a baby pushed in a pram by her mother to her coronation in 1953 at the age of 27, come as she is set to celebrate her platinum jubilee. Find out what to expect from the upcoming BBC documentary, Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen: Kate Ng 27 May 2022 07:44 1653633790 Good morning, and welcome back to The Independent’s liveblog following the latest updates about the Queen and the royal family. The big platinum jubilee weekend is now just under a week away. Kate Ng 27 May 2022 07:43 1653586223 Thanks for joining us for our live coverage of the Queen and the royal family today. Come back tomorrow when we continue to bring you the latest updates in the run-up to the platinum jubilee weekend. Kate Ng 26 May 2022 18:30 1653582623 ‘Make Elizabeth the last’ anti-monarchy campaigners urge ahead of platinum jubilee An anti-monarchy pressure group has plastered billboards across the country urging ‘Make Elizabeth the last’ ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations next week. Above the faces of Prince Andrew, Prince William and Prince Charles, the advert says #AbolishtheMonarchy. Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports: Kate Ng 26 May 2022 17:30 1653579023 Why does the Queen love corgis so much? For over eight decades, from 1933 to 2018, Queen Elizabeth II has owned at least one corgi – a dog breed that has become as synonymous with Her Majesty as Buckingham Palace. But where did it all begin? Rachel Burchfield delves deep: Kate Ng 26 May 2022 16:30 1653575423 12 fascinating things we learned from royal experts ahead of the platinum jubilee Royal expert Sean O’Grady was joined by former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond during an event for The Independent last week, where the pair spoke about the highs and lows of the royal family. Deputy Lifestyle Editor Laura Hampson, who hosted the event, reveals all the things we learned from our panellists: Kate Ng 26 May 2022 15:30 1653571823 When are the Jubilee bank holidays? The full list for 2022 Mark your calendars if you haven’t already: Kate Ng 26 May 2022 14:30 1653568223 Everything the Queen eats in a day, according to royal chefs The Queen’s former chef, Darren McGrady, has drawn back the curtain and revealed Her Majesty’s private dining habits, having previously spoken about her preferred drinks. In his book “Eating Royally: Recipes and Remembrances from a Palace Kitchen”, McGrady revealed the Queen’s dining preferences, her favourite meals and the things she is not a fan of on the dinner table. Find out what Her Majesty’s preferences are below: Kate Ng 26 May 2022 13:30 1653566864 Royal corgi revealed as platinum jubilee emoji The royal family’s Platinum Jubilee emoji has been unveiled – a crown-wearing corgi called PJ. The cartoon image of the cheerful dog – the Queen’s favourite breed – appeared on the monarchy’s official Twitter account, with the message: “Meet PJ the corgi, our Jubilee emoji!” Find out more about PJ below: Kate Ng 26 May 2022 13:07 1653564623 Aldi has turned the Queen into a carrot for the platinum jubilee Kevin the carrot, Aldi’s famous mascot, has featured in many a Christmas advert, with its giant toys becoming quite the sellout. And now, to mark the platinum jubilee, he’s back as a lookalike for Her Majesty. Yes, you read that right, Kevin is now the Queen (not literally, of course) and is even donning a pretty purple dress, pearls and a crown. There are also a variety of other patriotic characters to get your hands on, including a Prince Charles lookalike and corgis! IndyBest reporter Lauren Cunningham has all the details on how you can get your hands on these royal plushies: Kate Ng 26 May 2022 12:30

