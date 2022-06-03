The Queen has met her great-granddaughter, Lilibet Mountbatten Windsor, for the first time, according to reports.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in London this weekend with their two children for the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
According to royal commentator Omid Scobie, co-author of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s biography Finding Freedom, the couple introduced their youngest child to the Queen on Thursday.
Source Link Queen ‘meets Lilibet for first time’ as Harry and Meghan reunite with monarch