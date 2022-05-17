The Queen has made a surprise appearance at Paddington Station to see the completed Elizabeth line today.

The 96-year-old monarch joins her youngest son, the Earl of Wessex, for the official visit to the new London Underground line which is named in her honour.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told the PA news agency: “In a happy development, Her Majesty The Queen is attending today’s event to mark the completion of the Elizabeth line.

“Her Majesty was aware of the engagement and the organisers were informed of the possibility she may attend.”

The Queen

More to follow…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Queen makes surprise appearance at Paddington station to see Elizabeth Line