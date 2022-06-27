Queen makes appearance in Scotland for Holyrood week

The Queen has travelled to Scotland with members of the royal family for their traditional week of events.

The 96-year-old monarch was accompanied by her youngest son, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and his wife, Sophie, for the historic Ceremony of the Keys – the traditional opener to Holyrood week for the royal family.

The Earl and Countess of Fofar, as the royal couple are known while in Scotland, are joining her majesty for the event which is taking place at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The ceremony traditionally sees the monarch handed the keys of the city and welcomed to her “ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland”.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will also participate in a series of public engagements in Scotland over the coming days.

The Queen is in Edinburgh for the Ceremony of the Keys, which marks the start of Holyrood week for the Royals (Jane Barlow/PA)

The annual event – known in Scotland as ‘Royal Week’ – sees the Queen and, occasionally, other members of the royal family, visiting various regions throughout the country to celebrate Scottish culture, achievement and community.

The Queen also hosts a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse to pay tribute to the good work undertaken by people from all walks of life throughout Scotland.

The party is accompanied by music from regimental bands and The Royal Scottish Pipers Society.

Traditionally, the Queen also undertakes a series of public engagements throughout the week.

The events come just weeks after four days of platinum jubilee celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign, making her the world’s second-longest reigning monarch.

The world’s longest-reigning monarch was Louis XIV of France, who remained on the throne for 72 years and 110 days between 1643 and 1715.

Ongoing mobility problems have resulted in the Queen stepping back from some public duties over the last nine months, including the Opening of Parliament in early May, and numerous events surrounding the platinum jubilee celebrations at the beginning of June.

Despite this, she pledged to continue to serve the country “to the best of my ability supported by my family”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Queen makes appearance in Scotland for Holyrood week