Queen lights platinum jubilee beacon to celebrate 70 years on throne

The Queen has lit the principal jubilee beacon at Windsor Castle to celebrate 70 years on the throne.

The special ceremony is in honour of the four-day holiday weekend for the Queen’s platinum jubilee. More than 2,000 beacons are being lit across the UK, including one in each of the capital cities of Commonwealth countries.

At the event, the monarch symbolically touched the Commonwealth Globe of Nations in the castle Quadrangle.

The event marks her second appearance of the day, after she appeared on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour event earlier on Thursday.

The Queen waits before heading out to light the beacon at Windsor Castle

