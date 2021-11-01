Queen drives herself around Windsor estate as she’s pictured outside for first time since illness

The Queen has been seen for the first time since she went to hospital for treatment for a mystery illness.

Photographs show the 95-year-old monarch driving herself around her Windsor estate, several days after it was announced she would take a two week period of rest advised by doctors.

The announcement came after she pulled out of a trip to Northern Ireland last month at the last minute and instead went into hospital for an overnight stay and “preliminary tests”.

On Thursday last week, her doctors recommended she stay at home for the next two weeks and only under take light “desk-based duties”, Buckingham Palace announced.

This has meant she has not travelled to Glasgow to the Cop26 climate summit and has instead recorded a video message to delegates who have gathered there from around the world.

Prince Charles and Prince Williams are instead taking her place in Glasgow for Cop26.

The photographs are the first time the monarch has been seen outdoors since her trip to hospital last month (Shutterstock)

Until today, she has not been seen outside Windsor Castle, and the pictures of the monarch driving herself in a green Jaguar will reassure observers who had feared her condition might be serious.

The Queen has also expressed her firm intention to return to public life in time to lead the national Remembrance service on 14 November.

She has continued meeting with Boris Johnson virtually, as well as taking part in some other meetings and events via video calls from Windsor.

Although she will shortly enter her 70th year on the throne, the Queen has been famed for her robust good health and has rarely had to take any time off from her duties due to illness despite her age.

Her doctors have reportedly advised her to give up alcohol and horse-riding, and she has been seen in public using a walking stick as well for the first time in recent months.

