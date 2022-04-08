Queen cancels engagement on eve of Prince Philip anniversary

The Queen has cancelled an engagement on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the death of Prince Philip.

According to ITV News’ royal editor Chris Ship, Her Majesty has asked Prince Charles and Camilla to represent her at the annual Maundy Thursday Service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor next week.

The service is scheduled to be held next Thursday, 14 April.

In a tweet, Ship said that this was the first time the Prince of Wales has stepped in for the Queen at the traditional Maundy Service and she wanted to provide clarity now for those attending.

“Usually the Queen presents ‘alms’ to pensioners for their community service,” Ship continued. “The Queen didn’t want to overshadow the service by pulling out on the day.”

The Maundy Service is held to remember the Last Supper, where Jesus broke bread and drank wine with his disciples. It is held on the Thursday before Good Friday each year.

The Queen has been doing mostly virtual engagements after testing positive for Covid in February.

Tomorrow marks one year since Prince Philip’s death. He died aged 99 on 9 April 2021.

Earlier today it was reported that the Queen would mark the first anniversary of Philip’s death “privately”.

The anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death comes just one week after the royal family attended a Service of Thanksgiving for Philip at Westminster Abbey last Tuesday.

The Queen arrived at the service with Prince Andrew, who escorted Her Majesty down the aisle of the Abbey to her seat.

