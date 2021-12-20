Queen cancels Christmas at Sandringham over Covid safety and will celebrate at Windsor

The Queen has cancelled her plans to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham House amid Covid fears, it has been reported.

Her Majesty will instead spend Christmas and New Year at Windsor Castle instead of travelling to her home in Norfolk as she usually would.

A royal source said the decision was a personal one taken after careful consideration, reflecting a precautionary approach.

Family will be visiting the Queen at Windsor and sensible precautions and all appropriate guidelines will be followed.

It follows an earlier decision to cancel her traditional pre-Christmas family lunch that would have taken place tomorrow (21 December).

The lunch is usually attended by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her cousins the Gloucesters, the Duke of Kent and the Michaels of Kent and takes place at Buckingham Palace before the Queen heads to Sandringham.

The UK reported record numbers of new Covid-19 cases throughout December as the new Omicron variant began ripping through the country.

On Monday the UK reported 91,743 new coronavirus cases, the second highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic.

However, the government announced no new restrictions following a long emergency cabinet meeting that took place on Monday afternoon.

Additional reporting by PA

