Queen cancels appearance at Maundy Thursday service

Posted on April 8, 2022 0

The Queen has cancelled her appearance at the upcoming Maundy Thursday service on 14 April.

Buckingham Palace announced on Friday (8 April) that Her Majesty would not be attending the event, and has instead asked Prince Charles and Camilla to represent her.

It will be the first time that Prince Charles has represented the Queen. He will follow the ancient tradition of distributing Maundy money to community stalwarts as part of the service.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Queen cancels appearance at Maundy Thursday service