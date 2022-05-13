Queen attends Royal Windsor Horse Show in first public outing since March

The Queen made an appearance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show after missing the State Opening of Parliament earlier this week.

Due to ongoing mobility issues, the monarch was unable to give her annual speech in the House of Lords for the first time since 1963, and it was instead Prince Charles who delivered it.

On Friday morning, the Queen was seen sitting in the front passenger seat of her Range Rover, which pulled up near the parade ring so she could watch her animals up close.

It was her first public appearance in six weeks.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.