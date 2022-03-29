Queen attends Prince Philip’s memorial service in spite of recent health issues

The Queen has arrived at Prince Philip’s memorial service accompanied by Prince Andrew, just hours after Buckingham Palace confirmed Her Majesty would be in attendance.

The service is taking place today, 29 March, nearly a year after the Duke of Edinburgh died on 9 April last year, aged 99.

The Queen and Prince Philip were married for 73 years before his death.

Philip’s memorial will be held Westminster Abbey in London where 1,800 people have gathered to celebrate the Duke’s life.

Guests include senior members of the royal family Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Princess Royal, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Andrew.

While most of Philip’s grandchildren are in attendance, California-based Prince Harry previously revealed he would not be able to attend due to ongoing security concerns.

Buckingham Palace confirmed this morning that the Queen would be in attendance at the service after recovering from a bout of Covid and struggling with mobility issues.

The Duke’s funeral in April last year saw just 30 people attend due to Covid restrictions. Social distancing measures also meant the Queen was forced to sit on her own.

In addition to the royal family, some 30 foreign royals are at the service, including Prince Albert of Monaco, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway, and Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

Guests also include 500 representatives from the late Duke of Edinburgh’s various patronages and charities pay their respects at the service.

