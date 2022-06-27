Queen attends Ceremony of the Keys in traditional visit to Scotland

Queen Elizabeth smiled gracefully as she was greeted at the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Accompanied by the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Queen started on Monday 27 June her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood week.

This is an annual occasion for Her Majesty to meet with people who had a good impact on the community as well as celebrating Scottish culture and traditions.

It is the first public appearance for the 96-year-old monarch since her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

