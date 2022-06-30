Quarter of UK women hit by period poverty, poll claims

Period poverty is affecting up to two-fifths of women in some of Britain’s biggest towns and cities, according to a survey.

The phenomenon is at its worst in Brighton and Hove – with a staggering 46 per cent of women and girls saying there are times they are unable to afford basic sanitary protection.

A survey of 2,000 women and girls revealed the 10 cities in the UK hardest hit by this issue, which included Oxford (40 per cent) and Birmingham (34 per cent).

Those in Cambridge and York (32 per cent) also admitted there were some months when they struggled.

Overall, one-quarter of the female population admitted their menstruation was a challenging time because they now found it more difficult to afford period products compared to 12 months ago.

Of these, 90 per cent said the rising cost of living was already taking its toll, while one-fifth now provided for another family member in addition to themselves.

One in 10 women admitted they had found it harder to get work during the pandemic, while 7 per cent had lost their job.

The poll was commissioned by Essity, a hygiene company, in partnership with the charity In Kind Direct.

A spokesperson for Essity said: “This is a really tough time for many, and we recognise our responsibility to try and help where we can to address the hardships so many are facing. As a result, we have just extended our commitment to donate 100,000 period products per month until the end of 2023 at least.

“Sanitary protection is a basic human requirement, and through charities like In Kind Direct there are ways women and girls can access the products they need.

“We just need to raise awareness of where to go, and how to get these items without feeling any sense of embarrassment or shame.”

Pollsters found some 36 per cent of women who said they were not always able to buy their own pads or tampons had sourced them from work, while 30 per cent and 29 per cent respectively had gone to a hospital or GP.

Three in 10 had chosen to duck out of dinner with friends or work because of a lack of resources, while 27 per cent had missed a party and one-quarter of younger girls had skipped school.

More than half of those who struggled had even missed a meal so they could pay for the products they needed.

Of the quarter of women who could not always afford to buy their own sanitary products, 28 per cent confessed to having stolen them.

Rosanne Gray, of In Kind Direct, added: “We support thousands of UK charitable organisations with donated period products. Many of these organisations provide period products and period education workshops to women and girls in their local community.

“We hear stories of women making their own pads using cloth or loo roll and plastic bags taken from supermarkets, because they simply can’t afford these items.

“We don’t want women and girls to fall behind through not accessing the products they need each month, missing work and school. Period products power confidence and boost self-esteem, giving people the chance of a brighter future.

“The monthly donation of Bodyform products from Essity has never been more needed. We are so proud of our long-standing partnership as we look to support even more women and girls, enabling them to thrive.”

Cities where women struggle to afford period products

Brighton and Hove – 46 per cent

Oxford – 40 per cent

Birmingham – 34 per cent

Cambridge 32 per cent

York – 32 per cent

Southampton – 29 per cent

Belfast – 29 per cent

London – 28 per cent

Manchester – 28 per cent

Plymouth – 26 per cent

