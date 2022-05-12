Quality Street is launching two sharing bars of the purple and orange confections

Craving the ultimate festive fix in May? Hunger no more because Quality Street have announced that they are moving into chocolate bars.

Nestlé have confirmed that they are releasing not one, but two new sharing bars of the classic Christmas favourites: The Purple One and The Orange One.

The Purple One contains a layer of caramel on top of a milk chocolate base filled with hazelnuts, while The Orange One consists of a milk chocolate shell containing an orange flavour filling and crunch orange-flavoured pieces.

Retailing at £1, the 87g bars are inspired by the flavours of the classic confections and will be available for purchase nationwide in supermarkets from convenience stores and supermarkets from the beginning of September.

The bars will also be a permanent seasonal addition to the range, so there’s no need to stockpile.

“It’s clear from the very significant increase in sales of gifting blocks over the past few years, that consumers are seeking out new ways to enjoy seasonal confectionery, Nestlé marketing manager Rachel Beaufoy told The Independent.

“Of course, we still want to share tins of Quality Street with family and friends, but what about when it’s just you and your partner on the sofa, or you’re having a friend over? Gifting blocks are perfect for these smaller, more informal occasions.

“We have created our new Purple One and Orange Crunch sharing bars to provide consumers with an alternative way to enjoy their favourite Quality Street flavours – offering a convenient format that makes a delicious, affordable treat.”

The news comes just weeks after Mars confirmed that its Milky Way Crispy Rolls had been discontinued, leaving fans of the chocolate snack devastated.

A spokesperson for the brand said the chocolates were “currently in a galaxy far, far away”, and that they offered “many delicious alternatives”.

Disgruntled fans were not convinced, however, leading one chocolate enthusiast to create a petition calling on the manufacturer to “bring back the Milky Way Crispy Rolls”.

To date, the petition has received nearly 4,000 signatures.

Source Link Quality Street is launching two sharing bars of the purple and orange confections