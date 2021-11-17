QAnon Shaman jailed for more than three years in most severe Jan 6 riot sentence yet

The “QAnon Shaman” has been handed the most severe sentence yet among rioters charged with storming the US Capitol on 6 January.

Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley was sentenced to 41 months – or almost three -and-a-half years – with 36 months supervised release and $100 restitution.

It is 10 months less than the 51 months prosecutors sought in the case. Having already served about 11 months in prison, Mr Chansley could be released in early 2024 as the next presidential election gets into full swing.

The sentence came after Mr Chansley delivered a rambling 30-minute speech comparing himself to Jesus and Mahatma Gandhi and slamming the media for “controversializing” him.

US District Judge Royce C Lamberth praised the address as something Martin Luther King may have said, adding that Mr Chansley would get credit for the time already served, said to be 317 days.

Defence attorney Albert Watkins said after the hearing that Mr Chansley is respectful of the court and would not plan to appeal the 41-month sentence.

“He is absolutely embracing being held accountable,” Mr Watkins said. “He is a man of discipline, he gets it, he understands what he was looking at, he understood the risks associated with trial,” he added.

It is a stark turnaround from when Mr Chansley became the red, white and blue-painted face of the 6 January riot at the US Capitol in support of Donald Trump.

Mr Watkins said the former president and partisan politics are no longer “important” to Mr Chansley.

“His focus is not social media… his focus is on, what do I need to do to commence the healing process,” Mr Watkins said.

Despite receiving the harshest sentence yet of all the Capitol rioters, Mr Watkins scoffed at the suggestion Mr Chansley was some kind of ringleader of an attempted insurrection.

“An insurrectionist? Look up the word. Are you going follow the guy who’s naked, tattooed nipples, January, DC, hours outside with horns, face paint and a fur and say, yeah, that’s the guy I want, I’m following him,” Mr Watkins said.

“Unless you’re smoking crack, which, you know, is not bad on occasion.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link QAnon Shaman jailed for more than three years in most severe Jan 6 riot sentence yet