‘Q’ returns with first new post in 18 months for far-right QAnon conspiracy theorists

The mysterious internet poster known as Q, whose cryptic messages helped instigate the far-right, Trump-fuelled conspiracy theories of QAnon, has returned with the first new post since 2020 – on the same day as the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Either the original poster or someone with Q’s login details wrote Friday on 8kun – the same forum where Q last posted in 2020 – “Shall we play a game once more?”

Another anonymous user on the site, infamous for its spiralling theories of hate and violence, wrote: “Throw us a bone Q, we’ve all been waiting for what seemed like an eternity. What’s going on?”

Q responded: “It had to be done this way.”

“Are you ready to serve your country again?” Q wrote in another post. “Remember your oath.”

The veracity of the messages has come under severe scrutiny from Qanon adherents and detractors alike who pick apart the timing, wording and smallest details of the new messages. The identity of the poster – or even whether it’s a single individual or a group sharing the same password – has been a maddening mystery tackled by millions across the world since Q first posted in 2017.

Q claimed to be a high-level government official with “Q” clearance to classified information and revealed an alleged secret cabal of Satanic, cannibalistic and pedophiliac Democrats were operating a global sex trafficking ring and fighting to undermine President Donald Trump.

The cryptic posts, known as Q drops, are believed by Qanon supporters to include secret messages and earned wild internet popularity, leaping from screens into reality as a genuine far-right political movement. Retweets by Trump added to the momentum and politicians such as Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene have fomented further discord.

Ron Watkins, a former 8kun administrator who is currently running a long-shot bid for Congress in Arizona, has long been rumoured to be Q, although he denies it, and many online discussions connected the re-appearance of Q to Watkins’ beleaguered campaign.

Contact information for Mr Watkins and his campaign could not immediately be found by The Independent.

Mr Watkins’ father, Jim Watkins – 8kun owner and QAnon icon – said earlier this month that he’s spoken to the Jan. 6 committee; he, too, has been rumoured to behind Q, either with his son and/or others or on his own. Qanon supporters were among those who stormed the U.S. Capitol in the riots being investigated by the Jan. 6 committee.

