Putin’s ‘macho’ Ukraine war is ‘perfect example of toxic masculinity’, Boris Johnson says

Posted on June 29, 2022 0

Boris Johnson has claimed that Vladimir Putin would not have launched his “crazy, macho” attack on Ukraine if he were a woman.

The prime minister said the Russian president was a “perfect example of toxic masculinity” as he joined Nato leaders in Madrid this week.

“If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn’t, but if he were, I really don’t think he would’ve embarked on a crazy, macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he has,” Mr Johnson said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Putin’s ‘macho’ Ukraine war is ‘perfect example of toxic masculinity’, Boris Johnson says