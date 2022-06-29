Putin’s ‘macho’ Ukraine war is ‘perfect example of toxic masculinity’, Boris Johnson says

Boris Johnson has claimed that Vladimir Putin would not have launched his “crazy, macho” attack on Ukraine if he were a woman.
The prime minister said the Russian president was a “perfect example of toxic masculinity” as he joined Nato leaders in Madrid this week.
“If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn’t, but if he were, I really don’t think he would’ve embarked on a crazy, macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he has,” Mr Johnson said.
