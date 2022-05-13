Putin’s ex-wife and family members targeted in latest tranche of UK sanctions

The ex-wife and family members of Russian president Vladimir Putin have been added to the ever-growing UK sanctions list as Liz Truss looks to target the “shady network propping” up the leader.

The Foreign Office said Friday’s announcement of further measures would see members of Mr Putin’s close and inner circle hit as the UK Government continues to seek new ways of punishing Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine

Mr Putin’s official assets are modest, according to the Foreign Office, with his lifestyle “funded by a cabal of family, friends and elites”.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “We are exposing and targeting the shady network propping up Putin’s luxury lifestyle and tightening the vice on his inner circle.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the UK was targeting those aiding Vladimir Putin’s ‘luxury lifestyle’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

“We will keep going with sanctions on all those aiding and abetting Putin’s aggression until Ukraine prevails.”

Official records list the Kremlin leader’s assets as being fairly unnoteworthy, including a small flat in St Petersburg, two Soviet-era cars from the 1950s, a trailer, and a small garage.

But UK aides said that in reality the 69-year-old relies on his “wallet” of family, childhood friends, along with a hand-picked set of elites, who have benefited from his rule and in turn support his lifestyle.

The reward for such people is influence over the affairs of the Russian state that goes far beyond their formal positions, the Foreign Office said.

Despite officially owning few assets, Mr Putin is said to have displayed a lavish lifestyle, with the Whitehall department pointing to reports exposing links to a £566 million yacht and a $1 billion ‘Putin palace’ – officially owned by close associate, Arkady Rotenberg, who was sanctioned in December 2020.

Former Russian Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva has been sanctioned (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Those newly placed on the sanctions list, which has grown to more than 1,000 individuals and 100 entities, include former first lady of the Russian Federation and ex-wife of Mr Putin, Lyudmila Ocheretnaya.

Since her divorce from the president in 2014, Ms Ocheretnaya has benefited from “preferential business relationships with state-owned entities”, officials said.

Igor Putin, a first cousin of the leader and director of Pechenga International Sea Port, has been targeted, along with Mikhail Putin, another businessman and relative who is deputy chairman of the management board of energy giant Gazprom.

Roman Putin, a first cousin once removed, has been publicly open about his relation to the president and emphasises how this family connection enabled his company, Putin Consulting, to help foreign investors in Russia, the Foreign Office said when sanctioning him.

Another high-profile person to be listed is Alina Kabaeva, a retired Olympic gymnast.

She has risen to become chair of the board of the National Media Group, reportedly the largest private Russian media company.

Ms Kabaeva is alleged to have a close personal relationship with Mr Putin, and previously sat as a deputy in the Duma for Mr Putin’s United Russia.

Source Link Putin’s ex-wife and family members targeted in latest tranche of UK sanctions