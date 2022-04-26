Putin’s alleged mistress may be sanctioned by US over Ukraine invasion, reports say

The United States is reportedly considering imposing sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s alleged mistress Alina Kabaeva.

Questions were raised after The Wall Street Journal reported that US officials made a last minute decision to remove Ms Kabaeva from a new set of sanctions against the Russian leader’s inner circle.

The Journal suggested the Biden administration was reluctant to anger Mr Putin by sanctioning the 38-year-old Russian gymnast and Olympic gold medalist.

On Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki signalled further sanctions were likely.

“No one is safe from our sanctions. There’s more we will likely do,” she said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin giving flowers to Alina Kabaeva in 2001 (AFP/Getty Images)

The 69-year-old Russian president has never publicly acknowledged his relationship with Ms Kabaeva, a former Russian Vogue cover model who won two Olympic medals, including gold at the 2004 games in Athens.

Both the Kremlin and Ms Kabaeva have previously denied they are an item.

In 2008, Russian newspaper Moskovsky Korrespondent reported that Mr Putin had secretly divorced his wife Lyudmila and become engaged to the then 24-year-old gymnast.

The media outlet was closed down hours after a journalist asked Mr Putin about the secret engagement at a news conference with then-Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Easter service in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, on 24 April

According to Reuters, a furious Mr Putin said: “There is not one word of truth in what you have said.

“I have always reacted negatively to those who with their snotty noses and erotic fantasies prowl into others’ lives.”

US and European allies have targeted dozens of Russian oligarchs, politicians, as well as Mr Putin’s friends and family since the invasion of Ukraine began in February.

Earlier this month, western countries banned Mr Putin’s daughters Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova from travel and froze their assets.

Washington has also imposed financial restrictions on the family of Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and on major Russian banks.

