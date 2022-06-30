Putin warns Russia will ‘respond’ if Nato develop military infrastructures in Finland and Sweden

Posted on June 30, 2022 0

Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia will respond if Nato sets up military infrastructure in Finland and Sweden.

The Russian president, however, suggested that his nation does not have the same “problems” with the two countries as they do with Ukraine and said they can join “whatever they want”.

“They only must clearly understand that there were no threats to them before,” Mr Putin said.

“Now, if military contingents and infrastructure are deployed there, we will have to respond in a mirror manner.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Putin warns Russia will ‘respond’ if Nato develop military infrastructures in Finland and Sweden