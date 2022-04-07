Putin spokesperson says that atrocities in Bucha were ‘staged’

A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that verified photos and videos of dead civilians in Ukraine are fake.

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov made the comments during an interview with Sky News correspondent Mark Austin.

When asked whether he expected the world to believe that there were no local residents harmed in Bucha, a claim pushed by the Kremlin on April 3, Peskov doubled down.

“We insist on that… Bucha is a well staged insinuation. Nothing else,” Peskov said.

