Putin ‘shakes uncontrollably’ during meeting with Lukashenko in resurfaced footage

Posted on April 27, 2022 0

Questions surrounding Vladimir Putin’s health have been raised once again after recent footage surfaced of him “shaking uncontrollably”.

In a video shared online, the Russian president appears to be seen convulsing during a meeting with Aleksandr Lukashenko, the president of Belarus.

As he walks towards his counterpart, Mr Putin looks unsteady, moving stiffly while making hand motions which have been rumoured to be spasms.

The meeting in question took place in February.

Previous videos of the Russian president tightly gripping a table and swaying during Easter Mass have also been widely shared.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Putin ‘shakes uncontrollably’ during meeting with Lukashenko in resurfaced footage