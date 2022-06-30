Putin says naked G7 leaders would be a ‘disgusting sight’

Vladimir Putin has hit back yesterday (29 June) at Boris Johnson and other Western leaders who mocked his topless horse-riding picture, commenting they would look “disgusting” if they tried to copy him.

The Russian president added:“I don’t know how they wanted to get undressed, above or below the waist…But I think it would be a disgusting sight in any case.”

Mr Johnson jested on Sunday (26 June) that G7 leaders could take their clothes off to “show that we’re tougher than Putin” amid Russia-West tensions.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.