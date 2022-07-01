Putin mocks Johnson over claims he wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if he was a woman

Vladimir Putin has rejected Boris Johnson’s suggestion that he would not have invaded Ukraine if he were a woman.

The Russian president drew laughter from others in the room as he cited what he described as a “crude” saying.

“We have this saying – it’s a bit crude – it’s about a grandma and grandpa,” Mr Putin said.

“If a grandmother was to have male genitals, then she would have been a grandfather.”

The comments were made in response to Mr Johnson suggesting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a “perfect example of toxic masculinity”.

