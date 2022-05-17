Putin fidgets and twists foot during awkward meeting with Tajikistan president

New footage of Vladimir Putin from a meeting with Tajikistan‘s president Emomali Rahmon has further stirred speculation about the Russian president’s health.

In the clip of the two leaders, Putin can be seen fidgeting and twisting his foot, prompting Rahmon to look down at Putin’s movements.

In April, Putin was seen gripping a table, prompting suggestions that he may be unwell.

An unnamed Russian oligarch told US magazine New Lines that the Russian president is “very ill with blood cancer”.

