Putin critic Alexei Navalny moved from prison, whereabouts unknown: reports

Alexei Navalny, the most high-profile Russian critic of Vladimir Putin has been transferred from his prison and moved to an unknown location, a top aide said on Tuesday.

“Where Alexei is now, and which colony he is being taken to, we don’t know,” Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s chief of staff, said in a statement on the Telegram app.

