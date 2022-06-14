Putin critic Alexei Navalny moved from prison, whereabouts unknown: reports

Posted on June 14, 2022 0

Alexei Navalny, the most high-profile Russian critic of Vladimir Putin has been transferred from his prison and moved to an unknown location, a top aide said on Tuesday.

“Where Alexei is now, and which colony he is being taken to, we don’t know,” Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s chief of staff, said in a statement on the Telegram app.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Putin critic Alexei Navalny moved from prison, whereabouts unknown: reports