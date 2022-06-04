Putin blames Western countries for food and energy crises

Posted on June 4, 2022 0

President Vladimir Putin has said that Westerncountries are using Russia as a scapegoat for food and energy crises.

The Kremlinleader blamed sanctions placed on Russia, and said that the restrictions placed on his nation would only worsen global markets.Putin said that food and energy problems were nothing to do with Russia, and were instead the fault of European countries and the US.“when our operation [in Ukraine] began, the Europeans and the Americans… aggravated the situation in this sector – both in the food and fertilizer sectors,” Putin said.

