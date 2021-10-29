Puneeth Rajkumar death: Indian film star dies after heart attack at the gym

Top Indian actor Puneeth Rajkumar has died at the age of 46 after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday (29 October).

One of the Kannada film industry’s biggest stars, Rajkumar was reportedly working out at the gym when he suddenly collapsed.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit of a local hospital in Bengaluru, in the state of Karnataka, in what colleagues described as a serious condition, before he was pronounced dead.

Rajkumar’s death was confirmed by Karnataka minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan.

The state’s chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and the late actor’s brother Shiva Rajkumar are expected to speak at a press conference later in the day, as hundreds of mourning fans gathered outside the hospital.

The national award-winning actor was fondly known as “Appu”, for his role in the 2002 film of the same name.

Tributes began pouring in for Rajkumar in the wake of his death.

Telugu cinema superstar Chiranjeevi wrote that Rajkumar’s demise was a “huge loss” to the Kannada and Indian film fraternity at large.

“My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. “

Indian actor Khushbu Sundar bemoaned Rajkumar’s passing, calling the actor a “gem”.

“Appu you cannot leave us so shattered,” she said.

Indian actor and comedian Danish Sait remembered his mentor as “the finest human being in the world” in a touching tribute to the star of films like Anjani Putra, Ajay and Raajakumara.

Rajkumar was last seen in the 2021 film Yuvarathnaa. He also hosted the Kannada version of the popular quiz show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

Rajkumar was also a well-known playback singer and film producer. The late actor is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanath and his two children.

