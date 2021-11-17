Pulseroll Black Friday deal 2021: Get 30% off the massage gun

There’s no two ways about it: Black Friday is already upon us. While the day itself doesn’t fall until 26 November, plenty of retailers, including Currys, Very, Amazon, and Boots have begun to drop their early deals, with some starting as early as the first week of November. Whatever big-ticket item you’re looking to pick up – from home appliances to tech or even a new TV, laptop or mattress – this is traditionally the best time of year to bag a bargain.

This is also true when it comes to the world of sport and fitness – those shiny new running shoes or that expensively plush new yoga mat could soon be available at a much lower price. Or, if it’s a massage gun you’re in the market for, we bring good news, as Pulseroll is running a 30 per cent promotion across its entire website for Black Friday – and the discount has already landed.

With four speed settings and up to three hours of battery life with each charge, the Pulseroll pro massage gun is a handy bit of kit that can help to soothe sore muscles and aid recovery after an intensive workout.

The product is so effective that it has found its way into the collections of multiple Olympic athletes, including boxer Anthony Joshua, who has even invested in the brand personally after using its wares for more than five years as part of his regime.

But you don’t have to be an Olympian to capitalise on the benefits on Pulseroll’s percussive massage range. Here’s our review of the Pulseroll pro massage gun, which you can shop for 30 per cent less right now, as well as other Pulseroll products you can now add to your basket for less.

Pulseroll pro massage gun: Was £224.99, now £157.49, Pulseroll.com

(Pulseroll )

Pulseroll’s pro massage gun is an upgrade from the company’s original model, and the new features really impressed our tester. “Pulseroll has added another two variations to the armoury, which meant that we had more options to find the right tip for the job at hand,” they noted.

“More thought seems to have gone into the ergonomics of the pro too, because it was easy to hold even for prolonged periods of pummelling,” our reviewer continued. “Plus, its new extended design meant that we could even get those hard-to-reach areas, like the lumbar region of the back, so that it could offer relief there.”

They added that the pressure of the pro massage gun was its standout feature, with the option to use the groove in the back of the gun for some serious deep-tissue massage.

“The gun has an amplitude of 12mm, which is a measure of how deep it can go and again the pro impressed because in comparison to another gun we had on test, with an amplitude of 16mm, it actually felt like the pro was even more invasive – in a good way, of course,” they concluded. In short, it’s pretty powerful stuff.

With a saving of almost £70, this is the ideal time to pick up the Pulseroll pro massage gun, as well as capitalise on the other savings on the Pulseroll site.

You can invest in the brand’s vibrating massage ball (was £74.99, now £52.49, Pulseroll.com), which our tester rated as well, saying that it “seems to make it easier to pause on tender spots, and this works in combination with the vibrations to keep the muscle relaxed, while the ball really manages to get into the tissue”.

Also up for grabs is the 3-speed vibrating foam rollers (was £89.99, now £54.99, Pulseroll.com), the vibrating peanut roller (was £79.99, now £55.99, Pulseroll.com) and a range of other post-workout saviours.

Browse the full collection and prepare for your muscles to be more relaxed than they’ve ever been before.

