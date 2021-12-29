Pubs, bars and restaurants lose £10,335 each in disastrous Christmas week

Pubs bars and restaurants had a disastrous run-up to Christmas, with each venue losing £10,353 on average during what would normally be the busiest week of the year, according to new industry figures.

Long-suffering hospitality businesses received another blow as people cancelled festive parties amid a worrying surge in Covid cases as the Omicron variant tore through the country.

Losses easily eclipsed the grants of up to £6,000 offered by Rishi Sunak to help struggling pubs and restaurants through the latest wave.

Takings were down 60 per cent on Christmas Day and some hospitality businesses will not survive without additional government support or lifting of Covid restrictions, trade body UK Hospitality warned.

Restaurant and bar owners across the country fear that a nightmare Christmas week will be compounded by a quiet new year as mixed messaging from governments – and fears about record case numbers – causes people to scale back their plans.

While the government has given the green light for New year celebrations in England without further restrictions, Boris Johnson has advised people to be cautious.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have all introduced tougher measures and Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon urged people to stay at home on New Years’ Eve.

Alistair Brown, founder of Bellfield Brewery in Edinburgh said he had to cancel a new years eve party of 80 people at his taproom. Grants offered by the government to compensate firms for the latest public health measures will barely cover his expected takings from that single cancellation, he said.

The Scottish government has restricted gatherings to three households and limited indoor events to a maximum of 100 people. Additional restrictions will be “devestating” for many venues but strong online beer sales have been a “lifeline” for Bellfield Brewery, Brown said.

At Heaney’s restaurant in Cardiff, owner Tommy Heaney spent the run-up to Christmas phoning customers to ask if they might be cancelling their New Years’ Eve bookings.

The business had to cut the number of covers it serves by about a third to comply with new Covid curbs announced two days before Christmas, limiting gatherings to six people and enforcing 2m social distancing.

“We are only a small venue, we have limited space. You really don’t want to be cancelling people’s bookings, especially at this time of year, but it’s what we are being forced to do.” Heaney said.

There is frustration among Welsh hospitality businesses that differences in the rules across the UK mean that customers are able to make a trip into England to have a new year night out with fewer restrictions.

However, while English businesses face less stringent rules, London businesses have been hit hardest by the latest wave of Covid as workers have stayed home, according to UK Hospitality’s figures.

Andreas Labridis, owner of Modern Greek in central London, shut his two restaurants a week early instead of working up to New Years’ Eve, missing out on the busiest period of the year.

His flagship restaurant served just six customers on the Sunday before Christmas – one for each member of the front-of-house staff.

“People normally spend more at this time of year. They buy the nicer wine, they have some cocktails,” he said

“To miss that week is a huge financial hit for us but this situation is also a moral blow for the hospitality industry,” he said. “We are one of the UK’s biggest employers.”

He faces large bills in early 2022 and no guarantee of customers coming through the door. Modern Greek extended payment terms with its suppliers and took out loans during last year’s lockdowns which must now be repaid.

A moratorium on rent debts preventing businesses from being evicted also comes to an end and the sector faces a tax rise when VAT goes back up from 12.5 per cent to 20 per cent in April.

Simon Wright, founder of restaurant group TGP, warned that inadequate government support would worsen the damage caused by the pandemic and force restaurant owners to make “difficult decisions” about staff numbers in the new year.

“People can survive two or three weeks of disruption but £6,000 to cover a month of revenues barely touches the sides for us or for any central London business.”

“If the government genuinely thinks this is a short-term situation they should support businesses through that. Otherwise you are compounding problems.

“When a restaurant business closes down it doesn’t just re-open again when things pick up. Those premises will be empty for six months at least, if they open again at all.”

