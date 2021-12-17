Public ‘fed up’ with the Tories but Boris Johnson still a vote-winner, party chair claims

The Conservative party chair says the disastrous by-election defeat in North Shropshire shows the public is “fed up” with the government – but he insisted Boris Johnson is still a vote-winner.

Oliver Dowden admitted his party had been given “a kicking”, but argued the Tories have recovered before from mid-term by-election thumpings, saying: “It happens time and time again.”

On Mr Johnson – blamed by Tory MPs for a self-inflicted blunders over sleaze and lockdown-busting parties – Mr Dowden insisted: “I think the prime minister is an electoral asset for the Conservative party.

“On the big calls, the prime minister has the vision and the direction to get us through this difficult period.”

He pointed to the fast-expanding booster jab campaign and falling unemployment, but admitted he had “no idea” whether Tory MPs are sending in letters to try to trigger a no-confidence vote in Mr Johnson.

The dramatic result – the Lib Dems overturned a majority of 22,949 in North Shropshire, the biggest by-election swing since 1993 – triggered immediate recriminations on the Tory benches.

Roger Gale, a longstanding Johnson critic, said the result must “be seen as a referendum on the prime minister’s performance”, pointing to other recent blows to his authority

“The prime minister is now in last orders time,” he said, adding: “One more strike and he’s out.”

On the right of the party, the former cabinet minister John Redwood said it was time to listen to Conservatives”, tweeting: “Will the chancellor now admit his high tax economic slowdown is wrong?”

more follows

