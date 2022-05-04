Psychologist testifies she did not diagnose Amber Heard with personality disorder

Psychologist Dr Dawn Hughes has testified that she did not diagnose Amber Heard with a personality disorder.

“I did not make a personality disorder on Ms Heard,” Dr Hughes said as she took the stand on Tuesday.

She was the first witness to testify on behalf of the Hollywood star after Johnny Depp’s lawyers rested their case earlier in the day.

Dr Hughes also claimed Mr Depp perpetrated multiple acts of sexual and physical violence against Ms Heard over the course of their tumultuous marriage, which ended in divorce in 2016.

