Psychic Uri Geller claims Nasa is lying about Mars discoveries and aliens

Posted on June 21, 2022 0

Uri Geller has questioned recent Nasa discoveries on Mars and has argued that UFOs have crash landed on the red planet.

“It’s definitely not natural or Mars-made. Any rational person, any logical person would tell you it can’t be a rock and is a twisted wreckage of something”, Mr Geller wrote on social media, sharing a picture from the Mars Rover.

The spoon-bending psychic has also previously claimed that aliens have carved a ‘Martian doorway’ on Mars using laser beams.

Click here to read our free newsletter

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Psychic Uri Geller claims Nasa is lying about Mars discoveries and aliens